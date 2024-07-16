Inside Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s Rolling Stones concert date

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are approaching their one-year anniversary

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are completely smitten with each other.

Over the weekend, the low-key couple — who sparked their romance in August 2023 — attended a Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles, where they just couldn’t seem to keep away from each other

“Leo and Vittoria seemed more in love than ever at the gig,” an insider spilled to the Daily Mail.

At first, the Titanic star, 49, and the Italian model, 26, kept a low profile, per the source. But as they made their way to the front of the crowd at the SoFi Stadium, “they started to let loose.”

“They shared an alcoholic beverage together, were whispering in each other’s ears, and never left each other’s side,” the tipster recalled, adding that “they seem as though they are on cloud nine” as they approach their one-year anniversary.

Though other concertgoers tried to strike up a conversation with the pair, the source emphasised that “they wouldn’t leave one another.”

Instead, “They were giggling, showing public displays of affection and just loving their night out as a couple.”

Their romantic weekend didn’t end there, though, as they were also pictured having dinner together on Sunday night.