Shannen Doherty's mother expresses gratitude for daughter after death

Rosa Doherty, the mother of the late actress Shannen Doherty, has expressed her gratitude to fans for their outpouring of support following her daughter's passing.



In a statement to People magazine, Rosa remembered Shannen, who lost her battle with cancer on July 13 at the age of 53. This marks the first time Rosa has spoken publicly about her daughter's death.

"She is my beautiful girl and my heart," Rosa said. "Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative."

Shannen originally disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, marking the start of her cancer journey. She declared herself to be in remission in 2017 but subsequently disclosed in 2020 that the illness had returned to a metastatic stage 4.

In an exclusive statement to the site on Sunday, July 14, Shannen's longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the actress had passed away the previous day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane said.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."