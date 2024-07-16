Greta Gerwig makes history as Pioneer of the Year Award recipient

Greta Gerwig will receive the prestigious Pioneer of the Year Award, becoming only the second female director to do so after Elizabeth Banks.

Gerwig's impressive track record includes three solo-written and directed films - Barbie, Lady Bird, and Little Women - all of which received Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

Additionally, Gerwig has received multiple Oscar nominations for directing and screenwriting.

She will be honoured at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's annual dinner on September 25 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Gerwig's film Barbie made history by earning over $1 billion globally, a first for a solo female director.

Now, the director will receive the prestigious Pioneer of the Year award for her leadership, community service, and philanthropy.

The award ceremony will take place on September 25, and all funds raised will support a charity that helps people in the film industry who are in need.

“Greta Gerwig is a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary vision who entertains and inspires audiences everywhere,” said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein.

Gerwig's acting career began with notable indie films like Hannah Takes The Stairs and Nights and Weekends, which she also co-wrote and co-directed.

Her breakthrough role came in Noah Baumbach's Greenberg, followed by another collaboration with Baumbach in Frances Ha.

The two are married. Recently, Gerwig appeared in Baumbach's White Noise and will next star alongside George Clooney and Adam Sandler in Baumbach's upcoming untitled film.

Additionally, Gerwig is currently writing an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' beloved The Chronicles of Narnia book series for Netflix.