Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin didn’t celebrate Rust dismissal case: Here’s why

Why Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin didn't celebrate after Rust case?

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin didn’t celebrate Rust dismissal case.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, Alec and his wife “are relieved that it's over”.

The couple reportedly got emotional while hugging each other in the courtroom directly after the judge's decision.

On July 12, the third day of Alec's involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case as no criminal charge was brought against him.

“It's been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn't celebrate,” noted an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share seven young children, and their home life will be the subject of an upcoming TLC reality series, called The Baldwins, which will have a 2025 premiere.

Alec's 28-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with former wife Kim Basinger, reacted to her father’s case dismissal on Instagram as she shared a throwback photo of him and adding a heart emoji after the news.

Before Rust case dismissal, a source spoke to the outlet, “Hilaria had faith that Alec will be found not guilty.”

“She's incredibly supportive. It's stressful for them both,” shared an insider at the time.

The source added, “This is not how they want to spend their summer. They can't wait for it to be over.”