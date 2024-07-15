Royal family under fire over Prince George's Euros outfit

Prince George's Euros outfit angers fans

The royal family has received flak over Prince George's outfit during his appearance with his dad Prince William at the Euro final in Germany on Sunday.

The father-son duo looked dashing as they dressed to the nines in matching suits while watching England vs Spain from the royal box.

However, George's outfit has sparked reactions, with some slamming the royal family for "not letting" the young Prince wear an England shirt at the match.

Prince George and Prince William were left devastated as England suffered an agonising defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Reacting to George's dressing choice, GB News host Bev Turner said that the young prince should be kitted out in an England shirt.

meanwhile, speaking on Britain's Newsroom Ben Leo said: "Didn't George look good?" and Bev responded: "Did he?"



He has a little suit on, I said to my wife George, he's a good-looking kid."



Bev responded: "Oh, it's a bit strange, though, isn't it? Yeah. It is smart, but I don't know how they get these children into these clothes. Some of the clothes that they wear, it's just sort of grown up."

Ben agreed: "That is what people were saying online last night, why can't George just wear an England top?"

Royal commentator Cameron Walker explained: "There's been a lot of criticism actually that Prince George isn't allowed to wear an England top. I mean, sometimes when he goes to Aston Villa with his father, which is obviously a team which Prince William supports, he does wear like an Aston Villa scarf, but he also tends to be wearing a suit as well."

Cameron added: "If you're in the royal box, you've got to wear a suit and tie. That's just kind of how it goes. He's also a future king.

"The King of Spain was also clearly in the stadium yesterday, he probably left a lot happier than Prince William did, but he was also wearing a suit."

The commentator went on: "So it's just kind of by the by, I think when you royal like Prince William. Prince George is only ten, but he is the future king and he is in the royal box, so I'm sure he gets the football kit at some point."

However, William and George attracted massive attention with their emotional reactions throughout the game. They were left devastated as England suffered an agonising defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.