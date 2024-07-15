King Charles and Queen Camilla urgently depart event amid security concerns

King Charles and Queen Camilla experienced a brief security scare during their visit to an open-air expo in Jersey today, prompting their hasty evacuation to the nearby Pomme D'or hotel.

The incident occurred during their third engagement of the day at Weighbridge Place in the Channel island.



After a hiatus of approximately 20 minutes, during which precautionary measures were taken, the King and Queen were safely escorted back outside to meet local schoolchildren.

A royal source confirmed that the security concern turned out to be a false alarm, allowing the scheduled program to promptly resume.

Earlier in the day, King Charles expressed his delight in returning to Jersey, describing the island as "beautiful and unique," with a special place in his heart due to his late mother's fondness for it.

The royal couple's visit included a warm reception at St Helier's Royal Square, where they attended a special session of the States Assembly, the local parliament, in their honor.

Despite inclement weather, the King and Queen received enthusiastic cheers upon their arrival, stepping out of a state Bentley and promptly sheltering under umbrellas.

Queen Camilla, adorned in a blue silk shirt dress designed by Anna Valentine, accompanied the King as they were ceremoniously led into the square by a Royal Mace gifted to Jersey by Charles II in 1663, symbolizing the island's enduring loyalty to the Crown.

