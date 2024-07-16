Queen Camilla takes big step to protect King Charles amid security threat

Queen Camilla has been hailed for not creating panic amid a security threat during her trip to Jersey with King Charles.

The Queen Consort maintained her 'calmness' in order to give support to cancer-stricken Charles during the "false alarm" incident.

In a conversation with GB News, royal commentator Michael Cole believes that there is a "heightened sense of security concern" for the King and Queen, especially after the assassination attempt at Donald Trump.

He said, "I'm sure there's a sort of heightened sense of security concern because of events in America, which we know about from Saturday night."

However, Michael lauded the "coolness of the Queen." He continued, "She was eating an ice cream at the time, one of her aides whispered in her ear that there was a security concern, and she was taken away with the King to a nearby hotel."

"She continued eating her ice cream, so rather like Drake before the Armada, she concentrated on the important things first," the royal expert sated.

It looks like, Camilla has taken a brave step for the Monarch as he undergoes cancer treatment.