Amy Robach pays emotional tribute to Shannen Doherty

Amy Robach gets candid about Shannen Doherty's cancer battle

Amy Robach recently opened up about Shannen Doherty's influence in her life following her death.

During a candid conversation on the recent episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, the former GMA3 co-anchor, who was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in October 2013, reacted to Doherty's death on Saturday, July 13.

Recalling her 2020 interview in which Robach inquired about the actress' diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, the anchor said: "Shannen Doherty, that one has been hard for me today."

"She had such an impact on me because we were diagnosed 2 years apart initially. Every cancer is different, but she and I connected, and she knew she was in a fight for her life. And I just always marveled at her bravery."

"That was the first time I got to meet her. I was blown away by her vulnerability and willingness to share her story to help other people get through really tough times."

For the unversed, Doherty's death was confirmed by her longtime publicist Leslie Sloane on Sunday, July 14 after the actress lost her battle to cancer.