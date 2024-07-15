Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum fake historic Apollo 11 landing, here's how

Fly Me To The Moon premiered on Friday July 12

Fly Me to The Moon starring Scarlet Johansson and Channing Tatum, faked the Apollo 11 Moon landing as realistically as possible with real footages obtained from NASA.



Director Greg Berlanti in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealed, the entire production team turned to experts and researcher at NASA for assistance.

The film, which released on Friday, July 12, was the amalgamation of new scenes and archival footage, including 1960s television commercials, news broadcasts, and more.

"The most influential movie for us was the Apollo 11 documentary, [Apollo 11: First Steps Edition], which was a lot of historical footage that NASA has preserved," Berlanti explained.

"They shot a tremendous amount, many hours of which has still not been seen really by the public. That's about 10,000 hours of footage from the Apollo program in 65 millimeters, and we had access to it," the director revealed.

The 52-year-old American screenwriter and film producer took inspiration for the new shots from the original footage to portray as much similarity as they could in the fake landing.

"We were going to try and do what the color tone would be, what the temperature would be," he added.

In the film the Black widow star played PR expert Kelly Jones who the government recruits to help improve NASA's image with the general public.

Tatum, 44, meanwhile, played the launch director Cole Davis.