Bob Odenkirk reveals why he lost ‘The Office’ role to Steve Carell

Bob Odenkirk says Steve Carell was a better choice than him for The Office

Bob Odenkirk felt no shame to praise Steve Carell, to whom he lost his The Office role.



Entertainment Weekly reported on Sunday, July 14, that the actor recently appeared on the Office Ladies podcast, where he opened up about losing his role to Carell, 61.

"I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy," he told hosts Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer. "I am oddly earnest, and… it’s one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know - is the one who got the role."

The Better Call Saul star pointed out the characteristic that set Carell apart from him.

"It’s because he’s better at having genuinely fun," he told the two hosts who played Angela Martin and Pam Beesly on the widely loved sitcom.

"I think I bring with me a little too much earnest seriousness," he continued, "And it’s just kinda there. And there’s nothing I can do about it except play other roles where It’s helpful to have that."

Additionally, Odenkirk, 61, earned six Emmy nominations for his role in Better Call Saul, following showing off his acting chops as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, which premiered four years after The Office.