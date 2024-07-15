Qureshi indicted in another May 9 case

PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with the media in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) incarcerated leader, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was indicted in another case related to the May 9 riots by an anti-terrorism court.

Earlier today, the top leader was brought to Kot Lakhpat jail from Adiala jail under tight security. He was summoned by the court to initiate indictment proceedings.

Qureshi has several cases related to May 9 including arson filed against him at the Shadman police station.

The court has ordered to present witnesses in the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on July 22.



The former foreign minister, currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on multiple charges, was indicted in eight more cases related to the May 9 unrest earlier this year.



In addition to those case, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act had handed Qureshi 10 years imprisonment in the cipher case.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in June nullified Qureshi’s conviction in the cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind the bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations last year.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — the Jinnah House and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.