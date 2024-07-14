How Drake Bell broke his decades-long cycle of ‘self medicating, isolating’

Drake Bell spent most of his 20s and 30s self medicating and isolating himself to help deal with his childhood trauma.
During a recent chat with OK! Magazine, the Drake & Josh alum reflected on how he was finally able to break himself free from this cycle with the help of group therapy.
“It’s an incredible thing. You go through life thinking, ‘I’m alone in this, this is something I have to keep inside, I’m gonna be judged for it,” he recalled, adding, “Then you get into a group setting like that and share your story and it feels so good to get it out.”
Bell, 38, further revealed that some of his memories had been “locked inside and pushed down” until he started therapy.
“You realise the more you hold these emotions in, they affect everything and everyone around you,” he reflected.
The former Nickelodeon star also admitted that though it was “very difficult” getting and staying sober, once he did, “the hurt and pain start to get lifted [and] all of this stuff becomes a part of your past.”
Kate Middleton steals limelight with Wimbledon appearance
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been embroiled in a feud for quite some time, notes source
Tom Parker died in March 2022 at the age of 33
England is set to take on Spain on Sunday evening in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin
Kate Middleton made head-turning appearance at Wimbledon 2024
The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star admitted knowing ‘it was never going to work’