Kate Middleton presents Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz in sweet exchange 

Princess Kate presented trophies to the runner-up Novak Djokovic and the champion of the 2024 Wimbledon tournament, Carlos Alcaraz, in a heartwarming exchange.
Notably, the Princess of Wales awarded the prestigious honour to Alcaraz for the second time in a row as he has won back-to-back Wimbledon titles.
As the Spanish tennis star approached to receive his trophy, he respectfully bowed his head as a gesture of regard towards Catherine.
Moreover, Kate and Djokovic shared a pleasant moment as she lauded his efforts.
It is pertinent to mention that the future Queen of England grabbed the spotlight with her stunning appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles final alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte.
Wearing a beautiful purple midi dress, Kate witnessed a great tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court at the All England Club in southwest London on Sunday.
For the unversed, it is Kate's second official royal engagement after her cancer diagnosis. She was last seen in Trooping the Colour with her family.
