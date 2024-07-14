Meghan Markle nearly exposes Prince Harry’s secret

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who kept the early days of their relationship a secret, almost blew their cover with a slight misstep.

The former Suits actress, who used to be active on social media before getting married into the royal family, revealed their secret relationship to the public.

When the news of their relationship made it to the headlines, the couple had continued to stay tight-lipped about it. However, in one instance, eagle-eyed fans took note of a few hints in her Instagram Stories pointing to her new royal boyfriend.

She once posted a photo taken during a trip to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, which showed the book she was reading alongside her American passport. In the image, Meghan wore a blue, white and black beaded bracelet, strikingly similar to the one Prince Harry wears.

From then, the bracelet could be seen in a number of other snaps on her feed. Moreover, Harry himself has been seen wearing the accessory on a number of occasions.

In their Netflix series and in Harry’s memoir Spare, the pair suggested that Meghan got the bracelet during their first holiday together in Botswana.

It was their third date and they spent five nights camping in the country’s stunning countryside.