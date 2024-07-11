Meghan Markle set for celebration while Prince Harry ready to receive award

American Riviera Orchard is set to be a successful lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is preparing for a celebration while Prince Harry is ready to receive an award tonight.



The Duchess of Sussex is set for celebrations as her upcoming brand has reached a major milestone, according to an insider.

Harry's wife announced her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March, with an accompanying website and Instagram page.

However, Sussex fans cannot buy anything yet from the brand. Meghan, 42, has only sent exclusive jars of jam and dog biscuits to her celebrity friends, who later promoted the products on social media.

Meghan also handwrote the flavour of the jam on the jars using calligraphy.

Despite no official launch occurring yet, the brand has got off to a successful start according to royal sources, with a whopping 100,000 subscribers.

They claimed: "The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start.

"The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched. Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained."

The source continued to tell Us Weekly: "[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives."

On the other hand Prince Harry is slated to receive an award this evening, despite tens of thousands signing a petition urging a reversal of his nomination. The Duke of Sussex will be present at a prestigious event in Hollywood tonight.

However, Harry's nomination for the memorial award named after Pat Tillman has sparked intense backlash, including public criticism from Tillman's mother.

Pat Tillman left a lucrative NFL career to join the Army Rangers in 2002, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tragically, he was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.



