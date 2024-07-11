Britney Spears broke up with Paul Soliz after seeing his ‘true colours’

Britney Spears slammed Paul Soliz before publicly swearing off men

Britney Spears isn't turning a blind eye to red flags anymore.

After a near two-year romance, the Princess of Pop, 42, reportedly ended her relationship with Paul Richard Soliz after realising he was exploiting her for her fame and money.

An insider told TMZ, “Britney and Paul split around three weeks ago, and they were done once the singer realised her former maintenance worker-turned-boyfriend was using her for the luxurious lifestyle.”

The tipster further clarified that it was Spears, who finally pulled the plug on the relationship after seeing his “true colours” and has forbidden him from entering her luxurious mansion.

The report comes after Spears publicly declared her new singlehood on Instagram on Sunday, July 7, in a post that read, “Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold,” with a since-deleted caption reading, “Single as f***!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

She further slammed Soliz — whom she met after he was hired for maintenance work around her property — for an incident involving the paparazzi.

Another contributing factor for the breakup was the relationship’s impact on Spears’ teenage sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17.

Another source told Daily Mail, “She chose her children and her well-being over Paul. They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated.”

The source emphasised that Britney viewed Soliz as a rebound and has found renewed strength in reconnecting with her children.