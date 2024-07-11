King Charles' strong message during key speech touched royal fans

The King and Queen Camilla have visited Cardiff today to mark the 25th anniversary of the Senedd

King Charles sent a powerful message during his major speech today that touched royal fans.

The monarch delivered a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of the Senedd. At the @seneddwales today, The King and Queen met the First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething.

The event included poetry readings and choir performances. Their Majesties met with Senedd staff, community contributors and @welshyouthparliament representatives.

However, royal fans observed a significant change in King Charles' body language, noting his positivity and strength despite undergoing cancer treatment.

“Over the last twenty-five years, the Senedd has become more than a symbol. It has become essential to the life of Wales. As we look back over the last quarter-century in the long journey of our history, I offer you my heartfelt congratulations – llongyfarchiadau mawr – on all you have achieved, " Charles said.

One of the fans commented, "His Majesty’s speeches are always amazing and for some occassion, they send a very powerful message. God save our King."



For the unversed, as the monarch waited to give his speech, the Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones said: " I would like to invite His Majesty the King to address the Senedd.

Jones then made eye contact with the monarch and jokingly said: "Follow that."

The comment amused the King as he burst into laughter and said: "I can't."

The King then composed himself and issued a message to the MSs in the chamber.

He said: "The Queen and I are so delighted to join you today as we mark this significant milestone in our history - the 25th anniversary of Welsh devolution.

"During times which have seen great change, profound sorrow and tremendous achieving - through it out my respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have depended with every passing year."

He continued: "There are many different ways to love and serve one's country - and what a country you have to serve.

"What a unique mosaic of places, landscapes and culture that is entrusted to your care. It's wonderful to see the Senedd uses the Welsh language so often not just as a symbolic use, but as its foundation."

The Llywydd of the Senedd and Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething also gave speeches to mark the occasion.

The King and Queen received a guard of honour from the Royal Welsh before they were greeted by primary school children from across Wales.



