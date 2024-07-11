Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour amid Wicked movie projects

Ariana Grande set to embark on 'mini' tour.

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed plans for a 'mini' tour.

The singer is dedicated to supporting her latest album Eternal Sunshine, aims to squeeze in these shows between her hectic schedule filming the upcoming Wicked films.



In a discussion on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Ariana expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "I really want to make it happen. It would be such a lovely idea to weave some shows in between filming the two Wicked movies... It would be a condensed taste of live performances, I believe. My team and I are actively brainstorming options."

Fans of the We Can't Be Friends singer can look forward to a deluxe edition of her recent album, though they'll need some patience.

She revealed her plans during a recent interview, explaining that she wants to allow her current album to resonate before adding to it.

"I want to give it time to breathe in its current form," Ariana shared. "I'm taking my time to develop my vision for this deluxe edition and ensure it's worth the wait, as special as I envision it to be."

While originally feeling her album was perfect as is, Ariana has been inspired to create more music, leading to the decision for a deluxe release.

She expressed her excitement for this creative endeavor, describing it as something she feels compelled to do.