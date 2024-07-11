Blake Lively opens up on being called a ‘crown straightener’

Blake Lively expresses her elation after being called a 'crown straightener'

Blake Lively has recently opened up on being a “crown straightener”.



On July 10, the Green Lantern actress took to Instagram and posted a slew of behind-the-scenes photos of herself at the screening of her upcoming movie It Ends with Us.

In the pictures, Lively could be seen helping co-star Isabela Ferrer with her outfit, as well as It Ends with Us book author Colleen Hoover.

In the caption, the Age of Adaline actress wrote a heartfelt note, saying, “I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social called me a ‘crown straightener.’”

“A woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.’ It meant so much to me because it’s those invisible things people see that make us all feel best,” she remarked.

In other few photos, the Gossip Girl alum sat on the floor as she straightened out Ferrer’s jeans before fixing Colleen’s hair.

“I learned that we’re all sparkling leaders, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen,” stated A Simple Favor star.

Lively pointed out, “I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy.”



“When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action,” she continued.

Lively mentioned, “And it made me feel so lucky and loved. From @colleenhoover to her best friend, the powerhouse @tarrynfisher to my divine mother in law @tamtam1944 to the most loving and generous person to watch @itendswithusmovie movie next to @isabela.ferrer to the women who make me feel most beautiful inside and out @vivianbaker & @jennifer_yepez.”

In the end, the actress gave a shout-out to all the women at Sony Pictures for making it possible.

“To the women at @sonypictures making such IMMENSE effort to bring joy look easy, especially Danni, Emily, Cori, Bridgette, Rose, Chrissy, Gloria, Stephanie, Ulga the women at @book.bonanza volunteering and also attending. And the men who show up for us too. We love you,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, It End With Us is slated to release in theatres on August 9.