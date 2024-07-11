Allison Statter, Kim Kardashian’s pal gushes about Taylor Swift’s music

Allison Statter loves Taylor Swift

Allison Statter, Kim Kardashian’s pal since childhood, can do nothing but praise Taylor Swift’s music.



“I hate to say this but I will sometimes put on some Taylor Swift,” Statter, 44, revealed when asked about her go-to music style when she wanted to get pumped up, on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of the 9 to 5ish With theSkimm podcast.

“Here’s the thing, she’s musically probably one of, if not, the greatest songwriter of our generation.”

Statter added that along with Swift’s catchy beats, she also loves how the meaning behind relates to her.

“Her music is so fantastic to me,” Statter gushed. “Her morals and the things that she represents as it relates to women empowerment and friendship and things like that are very difficult for me.”

But Swift is not the only pop star she admires, as she shared that Harry Styles, Vampire Weekend, Katy Perry and John Mayer also stay on her daily playlist.

“I kind of bounce around the female pop world and this kind of country-folk-cool vibe,” she explained.

Growing up together in Southern California, Statter and Kim have been friends for a longtime.