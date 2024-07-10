Two army soldiers as many KP cops martyred in joint Peshawar IBO

(Clockwise from top Left to right): Pakistan Army's Sepoy Muhammad Idrees, Sepoy Badam Gul, KP Police's Sub-Inspector Tajmir Shah and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram. — ISPR

Security personnel conducted a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar in which two Pakistan Army soldiers and two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) officers were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.



On the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist, the action was jointly carried out by the personnel of the security forces and KP police in the Hassan Khel area today, the military's media wing said.

The joint IBO witnessed an intense exchange of fire in which three terrorists, including a high-value target — terrorist commander Abdul Raheem — were killed.

The security personnel also recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the slain terrorists, the ISPR added.

Raheem was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, who had a head money of Rs6 million fixed on him by the government.

The killed terrorist commander was also responsible for the martyrdom of Captain Hussain Jehangir Shaheed and Havildar Shafiq Ullah Shaheed on May 26, 2024, the military’s media wing said, adding: “Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.”

However, during the intense exchange of fire, the four brave sons of soil — Sepoy Muhammad Idrees, 34, resident of Swabi district; Sepoy Badam Gul, 34, resident of Kohat district, as well as Sub-Inspector Tajmir Shah, 38, resident of Peshawar district and Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram of KP's CTD, 34, resident of Mansehra district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it concluded.

A Pakistan Army captain and three soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

The ISPR had said 24-year-old Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad was martyred in gunbattle with militants in North Waziristan district, while the soldiers laid down their lives in gun fight against the militants in South Waziristan district.

Since the Taliban came into power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a significant surge in terrorist attacks on security forces, especially in provinces bordering the neighbouring country in recent months with the militants using advanced weaponry and equipment.

With the security forces hitting hard on terrorism, violence and casualty rates across the country plummeted in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report.

As per the report, the country experienced a 12% reduction in overall violence, with 380 fatalities recorded compared to 432 in the first quarter of this year.

During the second quarter of 2024, Pakistan witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces – both bordering Afghanistan, were the epicenters of violence, accounting for nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) during this period.

In the backdrop of this, the federal cabinet last month approved the launching of the counter-terrorism operation — Operation Azm-e-Istehkam — following the National Action Plan's Central Apex Committee's recommendations to root out terrorism from the country.