Paul Mescal recalls emotions after landing dream role in Gladiator II

Paul Mescal opens up about 'life-changing' lead role in Gladiator II

Paul Mescal recently opened up about his "life-changing" lead role in Gladiator II.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Heart Evening show, the 28-year-old actor, who is set to take on a huge role as the grandson of Rome's former emperor Marcus Aurelius, reflected on the moment he received the call.

He explained: "I was walking to the theatre. I was doing A Streetcar Named Desire in London; I was walking through Islington to get down to the theatre and my agent called me."

"Like, it was kind of one of those things where it feels like everything goes into slow motion, where it is like, I've got my earphones in and I was getting this news that would change course of my life."

Paul, who admitted to undergoing a huge body transformation for the role, continued: "But you're in this weird bubble where nobody else has a clue that Gladiator II even exists at this point."

Recounting an instance from the same time, he expressed going through a surreal condition.

He added: "And then I think I like blacked out in my head. I was like, 'Well, I can't really remember of that day.' It was just a lot of information to absorb."

"I phoned my mum and dad very, very, very quickly. Told them. But then I was doing the play in the evening, so you just kind of put it out of your head."