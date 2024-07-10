Meghan Markle feels apologetic as Kate Middleton undergoes chemotherapy

Meghan Markle has changed her thoughts about cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be 'regretful' over having bad blood with the Princess of Wales, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Hilary Fordwich claimed that the former Suits star has been thinking about the Princess of Wales, who's undergoing chemotherapy.

"Meghan Markle is purportedly remorseful. … Well, one would hope." said Fordwich.

"It’s just being spread that she doesn’t want any bad blood. … Of course, she wants and needs some sort of reconciliation. … [But] Meghan Markle has a long way to go for Kate to ever see an upside for the royal family or the public in a reconciliation," added the expert.

Fordwich’s comments come shortly after insiders told In Touch that Harry's wife "wants to make peace" with Kate despite "genuinely feeling hurt" over the feud.

"Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down, and she never meant any harm to Kate," an unnamed source told the outlet. "Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently."



"Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time," the insider added.



Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," claimed: "From the very beginning, Kate and Meghan were hardly what I would call a love match.

"Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty."