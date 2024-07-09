Rita Wilson pens sweet note for husband Tom Hanks on his 68th birthday

Tom Hanks turned 68 years old on Tuesday, July 9, 2024

In celebration of the occasion, the Hollywood icon’s wife, Rita Wilson, took to her Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my love!,” she began the sweet note, adding, “You made the world a better place the day you were born. You bring joy wherever you go.”

Wilson, an actress and singer, then showcased how well she knows the Forrest Gump star as she listed off his likes, interests, hobbies, and personality quirks she so adores.

“You are the bringer of laughs, a lover of vehicles, or pretty much anything, shaped like a round bath tub. The bookshelves in our house shout from their bindings your love of history and the unexpectedly romantic Maeve Binchy. You get as much pleasure from recording your radio show @bossradio66 as you do from listening to any kind of surf music on vinyl. @tmc is your go to channel any time of day or night. Your patience for our kids harassing you about your ignorance of pop culture is admirable,” she wrote.

“We love you. I love you. So much and every day,” Wilson concluded the wish.

Hanks tied the knot with Wilson in 1988, and the pair share two sons.