Prince William makes Royal comeback with new role at former workplace

Prince William, now taking up duties as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, returned to familiar grounds on Tuesday, July 9.



Amidst rainy Anglesey skies, the Prince of Wales, aged 42, was captured on his inaugural visit to the Royal Air Force station since being appointed by King Charles to this prestigious role in August 2023.

RAF Valley holds special significance for Prince William, serving as his workplace before his marriage to Kate Middleton. From 2010 to 2013, he dedicated himself as an RAF search and rescue pilot stationed at this very base.

Located as the sole Royal Air Force station in Wales, RAF Valley is home to the No. 4 Flying Training School.

Here, the training is rigorous and pivotal, shaping the future cadre of fighter pilots and preparing aircrew for high-stakes mountain and maritime operations across the globe.

During his recent visit, he immersed himself in the bustling hub of operations on Anglesey Island.

Engaging with personnel and their families, the Prince of Wales began his tour at the Air Traffic Control Tower, where he delved into control room operations and learned about the ongoing $56 million refurbishment project for the base's second runway.

His journey continued to the fire and rescue station, where William met with crew members and took part in a hands-on simulated fire response exercise.

Seated in the passenger seat of a fire truck, he operated a water pump to demonstrate firefighting techniques.



