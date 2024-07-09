Prince William, Kate Middleton go against each other on crucial decision

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to at odds over a life-changing decision about their eldest son Prince George.



The Princess of Wales, who's currently suffering from cancer, is said to be 'horribly bullied' at her first boarding school and doesn't want the same experience for George.

The future Queen is reportedly "heartbroken" following a disagreement with regarding the future schooling of their son, Prince George, sources claim.



The Royal couple reportedly went against each other over whether Prince George should attend Eton College, the alma mater of William and his brother Harry.

It would mark a departure from the older generation's preference for the Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun. While William is in favour of Eton for when George is of age, Kate is purportedly not keen on the idea.



Speaking to Touch Weekly, an insider has revealed that Kate has strong reservations about sending George to the elite boys' school. The source alleges that Kate's own negative experiences of being "horribly bullied at her first boarding school" are at the heart of her concerns.

Princess Kate "can't bear the thought of George suffering through that," according to the insider.



Kate's early education was at Downe House, a girls' boarding school in Berkshire, which she "hated" so much that she left mid-term. She subsequently transferred to Marlborough College, a mixed boarding school in Wiltshire, where she completed her education.



"Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy," according to the insider.

