Scarlett Johansson sees Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz as 'terribly unattractive' couple

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed her thoughts about Hollywood's most 'hottest couple' ever.

Speaking to ET at the premiere of her new film, Fly Me to the Moon in New York on Monday, July 8, the 39-year-old actress heaped praise on Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, whom she starred alongside in 2017's Rough Night.

Johansson said of the couple who got engaged in October 2023 just after two years of dating: "They're just a terribly unattractive couple."

She sarcastically spoke of her friends, explaining that the actress was just playfully talking about how attractive they are together.

Johansson added: "I was like, 'This is the hottest couple I've ever seen.' It's absurd.'"

According to the two-time Academy Award nominee, Tatum and Kravitz are all-rounders and equally good people at heart.

The Black Widow alum shared: "It's not hard to fall in love with Channing Tatum. He's just a wonderfully warm, charismatic person, and he's so professional. He's so kind, the crew loves him. He's like a total prankster and joker and, you know, loves to like pull your pigtails. He's just he's a joy to be around."

For the unversed, the couple first met in 2021 while filming Blink Twice.