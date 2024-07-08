Authorities directed to strike off PTI President Parvez Elahi's name from PCL

PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi addressing a press conference. — Online File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Monday secured another relief as the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered removing his name from the Passport Control List (PCL).



The LHC issued the orders to strike off the names of Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi from the PCL, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the litigants in today's hearing.



Elahi was released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail following months-long incarceration on May 21 this year after the province's top court approved his bail plea in a case regarding illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly which he made while he was chief minister of Punjab.

Elahi was among dozens of PTI leaders who were arrested following a crackdown on the opposition party in the aftermath of the May 9 incidents.

The May 9 events refer to the violent protests that broke out in many parts of the country following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case. The riots saw attacks on public and private properties, including military installations, with the army declaring May 9 as a “Black Chapter” in the country’s history.

On June 1, 2023, the former Punjab chief minister was arrested outside his residence in a corruption case and was released on bail in May this year.

What is illegal recruitment case?

According to the details provided by Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly for grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering records. "The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services," a spokesperson for the ACE had said following Elahi's arrest last year.

He had said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in the Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption had also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

"Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi," he said.