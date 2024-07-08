Prince George to face Royal ban from siblings

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine, is poised to face a change in royal protocol next year as he approaches his 12th birthday.



Currently 10 years old, George holds the second position in the line of succession to the throne, with his father, Prince William, leading the line and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, following in third place.



Born on July 22, 2013, he has enjoyed the privilege of traveling alongside his parents on royal engagements.

However, a longstanding royal rule dictates that certain members of the royal family cannot travel together on the same plane for safety reasons.

This rule will likely come into effect for George once he turns 12 in July 2025.

Former pilot to King Charles, Graham Laurie, shed light on this protocol, recalling that Prince William began flying separately from his father when he reached the age of 12 back in 1994.

Laurie explained to OK!, "We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old."

He recounted, "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty."

Laurie added, "When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on."

Looking ahead, similar protocols may apply to Prince George.