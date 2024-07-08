Keanu Reeves makes rare appearance with Alexandra Grant at MotoGP

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spent a day at the MotoGP

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, revved up their day at the racetrack.



The John Wick star stepped out with his longtime friend-turned-girlfriend on Sunday, July 7, to enjoy the thrills of the MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland in Germany.

They not only marked their attendance at the Grand Prix motorcycle racing but also waved the checkered flag together.

The two flashed a bright smile as they held the flag with one hand each at the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal.

"Motorcycles are a huge part of his life,” a source told People about the Matrix star, adding that Grant "never minded" his passion for the vehicles.

"She has a very calm personality and just wants him to be happy," they described her.

For the race day, Reeves, founder of a custom motorcycle company, ARCH, rocked an all-black denim look.

His longtime love, meanwhile, sported jeans coupled with a light blue sweater, accessorising with chunky sunglasses.



This motorbike racing outing marked the couple’s rare appearance as they have been selective about where to spend their time.

"They're often invited to events but only attend ones that truly matter to them," an insider added. "They're both homebodies. They'd much rather entertain at home."

Since the Speed star and the artist made their relationship public in 2019, they have been quite private about their life. Be it their night outs, art, or close friends, they have kept it low-key, per a source cited by the outlet.