Cara Delevingne reflects on her sobriety journey

Cara Delevingne gets candid about her sobriety journey

Cara Delevingne has recently reflected on her sobriety journey.



In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the model opened up about her past struggles with substance abuse.

“I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk,” said the 31-year-old.

While speaking about the massive fire that engulfed her LA home in March, Cara stated, “It sucks but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober, I would still be reeling over that.”

"It would still affect me really deeply,” remarked the model.

Cara told the outlet, “Of course it affected me, it’s super sad. It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad.”

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed,” mentioned the model.

Cara added, “I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.”

Earlier in April 2023, speaking to Vogue, Cara talked about her sobriety journey in the past and 12-step program she enrolled in.

“This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I've started realizing so much,” she continued.

Cara pointed out, “People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, 'Oh look, I was an addict, and now I'm sober and that's it.' And it's not as simple as that. It doesn't happen overnight.”

“Of course, I want things to be instant — I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I've had to dig deeper,” added the model.