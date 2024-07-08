Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon look loved-up as they attend British Grand Prix in England

Brad Pitt's rare appearance with Ines de Ramon at British Grand Prix in England

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make rare appearance together at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England on July 7.



In the photos shared via PEOPLE, Pitt was seen holding hands with his girlfriend Ramon of more than a year.

The Troy star had donned in a yellow corduroy zip-up jacket with a white T-shirt and white pants, which he complemented with aviator sunglasses and a white and pink bucket hat.

On the other hand, Ramon appeared fashionable in a long-sleeve pastel blue dress and paired it with a gold necklace and chunky shades.

Pitt’s first trailer for latest movie F1 where he stars as a former Formula One driver who makes a comeback on the fictional team APXGP, debuted same day, with the movie set to be released in theatres on June 27, 2025.

Last year, Pitt discussed about the movie during a July 2023 appearance at the British Grand Prix.

“Listen, it’s just all been great, I mean the vibe’s amazing, just to get to be a part of it in this way and get to tell our story, everyone has been really cool with us,” said the Mr & Mrs Smith actor.

Pitt told Sky Sports F1, “All the teams have opened the doors for us.”

Earlier in February, a source told PEOPLE that Pitt and Ramon “are living together”.

“It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,” added an insider.