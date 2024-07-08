Angelina Jolie’s inner circle express health concerns over ‘very thin’ look

Angelina Jolie’s loved ones have expressed their concerns after the actress looked “very thin” at a recent Tony Awards’ red-carpet appearance last month.
A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “She’s looking very thin, almost sickly, and probably doesn't weigh more than 98 pounds.”
The source noted, “She's either forgetting or unwilling to eat. Pals are afraid she won't be able to carry on like this.”
Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't personally treated the Maleficent actress, stated that Angelina may “already have osteoporosis”.
“Angelina has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone,” remarked the physician.
The health expert mentioned, “She should check with her doctor, who will order a bone density x-ray.”
“Most likely it will show osteoporosis and she will be given medication to treat it and instructions on resistance exercise,” she added.
The outlet reported that Angelina’s ongoing legal battle with former husband Brad Pitt could also be a reason for her “sudden weight loss”.
For the unversed, Angelina lost her legal battle against Brad over their French winery, Château Miraval.
Meanwhile, Judge Lia Martin reportedly dismissed Angelina's objections to Brad’s request and ruled she must produce every NDA she signed with the third party from 2014 to 2022 back in May.
