Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby.



A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Margot is pregnant after she was photographed carefully boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with Tom on July 7.

The Barbie star and her husband Tom first met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française back in 2013. At the time, Tom was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay.

Interestingly, Margot and Tom were “friends” and they also worked together on the production company LuckyChap that also included the actress’ childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

The production company had produced several movies and television series, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie — all of which featured Margot.

Earlier in June, speaking to The Sunday Times, Tom explained how he and Margot balance their personal and professional lives.

“[We spend] 24 hours a day [together],” he remarked.

Tom added, “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”