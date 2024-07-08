Prince William decides to support King Charles by all means with major decision

Prince William is set to continue his father's vision of a pared-down monarchy

During King Charles' reign, he has prioritized a streamlined monarchy, aiming to prevent Buckingham Palace's balcony from becoming overcrowded with non-working royals and their families as seen in the past.

However, with both the Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal currently unavailable, there is observation on how thinly stretched the remaining members of the Royal Family are as they uphold their engagements and charitable endeavours.

Despite this, there is no inclination to introduce additional royals to lighten the load, and this strategy is expected to continue in the future—a direction that former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond views as a positive step.

"I still hold to the idea that the slimmed down Royal Family IS indeed the right model for the future," Jennie told OK! "It's in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the royal family cost taxpayers too much."

"Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism. I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit."

"It makes such occasions even more special and allows those cousins to get on with their lives as they wish, without the strictures of the royal diary."

"So I think the King and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse."

Jennie's insights follow the revelation that Prince William is set to continue his father's vision of a pared-down monarchy.

Daily Mail's Richard Eden highlighted the Prince's intentions, revealing a source close to William said: "He told me: 'When the older members of the family retire, His Royal Highness won't be inviting anyone else to become working royals."

Eden further shared: "It remains to be seen if he will even want his two younger children to be working royals,".

With Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, being the only other Royal under 60, speculation suggests that by the time William takes the throne and Kate is crowned Queen, they might be the sole full-time royals.

"That is what William wants," the insider asserted. "He sees the small European monarchies as the model for the future."

Princess Anne also weighed in on the debate about a more streamlined monarchy during an interview with CBC News, expressing her skepticism about its viability.

The Princess remarked: "Well, I think the 'slimmed down' was said in a day when there were a few more people around. It doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I would say. I'm not quite sure what else we can do."

"Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practising for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," she stated. "You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."