'Deadpool & Wolverine' Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman eye new film

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to team up for new film 'soon'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman decided to take their bromance outside the superhero realm.

As the dynamic duo continue to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds, 47, teased during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that they plan to reteam for another movie "soon."

"We have one we’re looking to do soon," he said, noting that they will depart from the superhero genre.

"I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It’s that two parties are rooting for each other," the Deadpool star explained.

"I’m always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is," he described Jackman, 55, adding, "I can say firsthand that he’s a person who’s not just worth rooting for, he’s somebody who’s impossible to not root for."

Reynolds and Jackman reprise their titular Marvel heroes for the third Deadpool instalment that follows the story of them travelling time and space in the wake of their mission to defeat a mutual enemy.

At present, the superstars have landed in Shanghai to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released on July 26 in China.