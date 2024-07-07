Shawn Levy fears potential 'failures' of Deadpool & Wolverine

Shawn Levy spills details on Deadpool & Wolverine's success

Shawn Levy recently spilled details on the possible failure of the highly-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to the director, the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, could only fail if the audiences can hear the dialogue over their laughter.

As per SFX Magazine, Levy claimed: "There are some moments in this movie that if you can even hear the dialogue over the laughter, we've failed."

Referring to the starrer that is set to serve as the biggest action films of the year, the director recounted an instance from behind the scenes: "We went through this in the edit room, when I'm telling Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can't hear the three lines because the audience is still laughing at the line that came before. Every time we had this very brotherly debate. Ryan usually won. He's like, 'Great, they'll have to see the movie again!'"

Deadpool & Wolverine that is also set to take the stage as a successful comedy, has set a quite high bar for the Marvel film considering Deadpool's status as an R-rated hero.

Speaking of his role in the film, Reynolds previously told Fandango: "I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there's no other way to do it."