Christina Applegate takes aim at ‘Love Island's’ creators and contestants

Christina Applegate recently expressed her annoyance with the producers and contestants of the popular reality show Love Island on X (formerly Twitter).

The Emmy-winning actress shared her pet peeves about the show, specifically related to ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) triggers, revealing her humorous disapproval of Peacock's dating competition series.

“I adore Love Island. Have watched every season. It I have a beef with production and contestants,” she wrote.

“Can you pls stop making weird sounds with your water bottles?like holding straw in mouth and chewing it and not sipping. Or girls with long nails making clicky clackety sounds on ha.”

In a subsequent post, Applegate chose to carry on her "Love Island rant" and offered the Islanders some blunt hygiene advice.

“White deodorant on the armpits in the heat is gross,” the Dead to Me actress added.

“Now you all are very attractive people, please use clear deodorant!!! The white puss looking shit in the folds is not bueno. This is just me helping you be the best version of you. Haha.”

Applegate's followers were quick to flock the comment section by nodding what the actress said, spilling hate for "Love Island ASMR."