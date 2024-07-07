Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 from car crash

Minnesota Vikings' 2024 fourth round draft pick Khyree Jackson, formerly a standout player at Oregon, tragically passed away at the age of 24 in an early morning car crash that also claimed the lives of two others, as reported by the Maryland State Police.
Jackson, selected by the Vikings as the No. 108 overall pick in April, lost his life in the Saturday morning accident.
The team issued a statement confirming Jackson's death following the incident.
Police in Prince George's County responded to a three-vehicle collision reported around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arriving at the scene, state troopers discovered a maroon Dodge Charger, a silver Infiniti Q50, and a silver Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash.
Khyree, a passenger in the Charger, and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel, the driver of the vehicle, were pronounced deceased on-site.
Authorities also reported that 23-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr. was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later on.
