Prince William very difficult life struggle without Kate Middleton revealed

Kate Middleton announced that she had started preventive chemotherapy

Prince William is reportedly finding public life difficult without Princess Kate, as the Prince of Wales focuses on George, Charlotte, and Louis, according to a royal commentator



Earlier this year in January, the Princess of Wales stepped back from public engagements after undergoing significant abdominal surgery at The London Clinic.

Two months later, Kate, who is 42 years old, announced that she had started preventive chemotherapy.

Consequently, Prince William, also 42, has had to undertake numerous solo engagements that he would typically have attended with Princess Kate.

He said: "At the moment, we are seeing the Prince of Wales perform his public duties in an exemplary manner.

"There's a huge amount of public approval for how he's handled them.

"That's not to say that it's not emotionally very difficult to be without his wife in public, as they often perform together, and obviously to be dealing with the emotional strain and distress that having a loved one with cancer brings to anyone.

"However, we have seen the Prince of Wales perform as a father with the children, things like the Taylor Swift concert, in a way that puts the children first.

"We've also seen him behave with eloquence, confidence and dignity at public events.

"But this could still be someone who's dealing privately with some very strong emotions.

"At the minute, the approval records are pretty clear that the public does feel he's doing a very good job in very difficult circumstances."

Prince William is travelling to Germany today to watch England play against Switzerland in the Euros quarter-final match.

Reports have claimed that Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine, child accompany the Prince of Wales.

Prince Louis, six, would likely stay at Adelaide Cottage with Kate, similar to how he skipped the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium last month.



