Rain emergency imposed in Karachi CBC's areas ahead of monsoon spell

Image showing a traffic warden giving directions to cars amid rain on the streets of Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) of Karachi has envisaged a rain emergency plan amid predictions of monsoon wet spell in the metropolis in the coming days.



A CBC spokesperson said in a statement 1,288 staffers have been appointed on special duties under its rain emergency plan, including 638 in seven sectors for rain emergency while 650 other staffers will work for the drainage of rainwater.

The board also spotted low-lying areas which could be affected after downpours. Special teams have been assigned for performing specific tasks in DHA Phase-I to Phase VIII, Clifton Block 8, 9 and the market area.

It added that heavy machinery would be deployed in the affected areas, whereas, additional teams would be deputed at commercial avenues of Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Khayaban-e-Shehbaz, Khayaban-e-Badar and Khayaban-e-Tariq.

The CBC teams will be equipped with 1,000-3,000-gallon water bowsers and powerful pumps for drainage purposes, the spokesperson concluded.

Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) weather report issued today.

Residents of the provincial capital have longed for a break from the sweltering temperatures that have recently gripped the city.

But, so far, Karachi has only received drizzle in some areas which improved the weather but was still not enough to break the heat spell.

The PMD said earlier today that despite the prediction of hot weather in the port city, there is a chance of drizzling at night.

According to the Met Office, the weather in Karachi, however, will continue to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the metropolitan city is likely to witness rains after July 8.

The official's remarks came as the PMD has predicted "vigorous monsoon activity" in the upper and central parts during the week courtesy of strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.