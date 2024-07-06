Jennifer Lopez’s mother advises her daughter to leave her marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's mother wants her daughter to move on from Ben Affleck: Source

Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, has recently advised her daughter to leave her marriage to Ben Affleck.



A source spilled to Daily Mail, “Jennifer's mom told her, ‘Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess.’”

The insider revealed Guadalupe told her daughter that she’s “wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armour”.

“Jennifer’s mother believes Ben was not the person she built him up to be.”

“It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for,” noted an insider.

JLo also thought the same as the source disclosed that the singer and actress felt like “Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree”.

“They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career.”

The insider added, “It's upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things.”

Meanwhile, Ben and JLo have been wearing their wedding rings amid divorce rumours.