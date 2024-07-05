King Charles, Keir Starmer share hilarious exchange during meeting

King Charles, who asked Keir Starmer to form a new government following Labour's landslide election victory on Friday, teased the UK's new Prime Minister in a hilarious quip.

The official photos released by Buckingham Palace of King Charles meeting Keir Starmer are very telling of the relationship between the two men, according to a body language expert.

The 75-year-old monarch, according to GB News, could be heard telling Starmer: "You must be utterly exhausted…on your knees."



The new Prime Minister replied: "Not much sleep!"



The monarch added: "Anyway, you’re here."



The Labour leader reportedly responded as saying: "It’s a very quick changeover, isn’t it?"

Prince William and Harry's father then quipped: “To say the least. Having to get to grips with everything straightaway must be quite exhausting."

It's likely we'll never know exactly what King Charles and Keir Starmer talked about during their meeting. However, Judi James told the Mirror: "The poses from that point though show an unusual proximity between them as they continue to clasp hands and chat, almost like established friends. At one point Charles even performs the lowered point, using his index finger in a signature gesture to suggest he is sharing a moment of humour."