King Charles set to make big decision in Kate Middleton’s absence

King Charles has reportedly been thinking to bestow the title of ‘princess’ to the daughter of his sister Princess Anne, Zara Tindall.

While addressing the speculations, royal commentator Richard Eden believes it seems unlikely to happen as Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have a hectic lifestyle.

In conversation with Daily Mail Diary, he said, "We all love Zara and we've seen her quite a lot."

He added, "We saw her at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party supporting her cousin Prince William and it’s something that would be popular. Her and Mike Tindall are very popular members of the royal family but I think it is very unlikely to happen."



Richard believes that Zara might also not accpet this offer as she is a "very busy, has lots of business and it would be awkward."



It is pertinent to mention that these rumours have been making rounds in the media after King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

It is not a hidden fact that the number of active working royals has been declining due to the recent health woes.