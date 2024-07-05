Travis Barker reflects on the joys of fatherhood with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker shares details his experience as a dad

Travis Barker recently reflected on embracing fatherhood for the third time.

The Blink-182 drummer, who welcomed son Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian last November, reflected on the life-changing experience.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 48-year-old explained: "It's just as good as I remembered it. I love being a dad. That's my favourite accomplishment, it's my favourite thing I get to do every day."

Barker explained his experience on becoming a stepdad for the first time with his 25-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

In addition, Travis, who also shares daughter Alabama Luella Barker and son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, recalled that he “learned so much” since “they were born really close to each other.”

He added: "The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world."

Opening about his “crash course” in parenting, Barker said that parenthood inspired him to be healthy and look after himself.

Rehashing hysterics from the time when Shanna was pregnant with Landon, he shared: "The day I found out (then wife Shanna Moakler was pregnant with Landon), I left my house and I ran to the freeway.”

Barker added: "It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too. I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more - and I think that's never gone away."