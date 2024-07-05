Anthony Mackie teases Captain America with Independence Day wish

Anthony Mackie, aka Captain America

Anthony Mackie, aka Captain America, took to social media to honour Independence Day and tease fans with a new picture from his upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World.



“Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon…,” Mackie wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The movie, which is set to hit theatres next year, marks the passing of the starred shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson (Mackie), a major event that was previewed at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and fully revealed in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider in 2021.

The upcoming pic picks up where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left off and stars Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra.

Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have also been included in the cast, but their roles are still being kept under wraps.

Giancarlo Esposito was also cast as an unknown villain during reshoots.