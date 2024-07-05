Katie Holmes all set to spread her ‘wings and fly’ after Suri’s off to college

Katie Holmes ready to explore new things in her life: Source

Katie Holmes is all set to spread her wings and fly after her daughter Suri will start her college Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Motherhood was always Katie’s main priority,” who shares daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006.

The source revealed that the actress might even to start a romance, saying, “a dating app isn’t out of the question. She’ll see what the next year brings”.

“Katie’s friends say she seems ready to explore new things and to spread her wings and fly,” explained an insider.

The source added, “There’s an excitement about the unknown!”

Another insider spoke to OK! magazine that Katie “raised her right and should feel confident” about her daughter having a “good head on her shoulders, she will probably never stop worrying about Suri”.

The actress never wanted to “too clingy” as her daughter Suri going to start on with her first year of higher education.

However, the source mentioned that Katie “expects to get a daily text once Suri leaves”.

The source noted that Katie hopes to use Suri’s absence to change her own lifestyle.

“Instead of wallowing in having an empty nest, Katie appears to be looking at it as an opportunity,” said an insider.

The source added, “Katie is doing more projects, dipping her toes into fashion and continuing to elevate her own style.”