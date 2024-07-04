Olivia Culpo engages in heated row with sister over wedding invite

Olivia Culpo had a brief back and forth with her sister over specific rules for her and now-husband Christian McCaffrey’s wedding.



During a conversation on recent episode of her Barely Filtered podcast, the 32-year-old model divulged reason behind lack of invitation for Aurora’s new boyfriend as her plus-one to the wedding.

The Miss Rhode Island USA teased her older sister about changing boyfriends rapidly, clarifying she wouldn’t invite someone she has never met.

"He's not invited to the wedding," Olivia stated after Aurora alluded to a question for Olivia about her boyfriend. “If that’s what you’re going to say.”

The 35-year-old internet personality appeared taken aback by her response, as she remarked, “Rude.” She went on to reframe the question, asking if her “special friend” could attend.

However, Olivia didn’t budge, instead quipped: “Yeah, okay. Flavor of the month. Not interested.”

The Barely Filtered host reminded the model that her boyfriend was going to listen to the episode, prompting the newly wed to speak directly to him.

"Sorry, it's not a reflection of you, it's a reflection of my sister,” Olivia said.

Aurora went on to clarify she wouldn’t have preferred her boyfriend to attend the wedding festivities anyway, in a bid to avoid Olivia and McCaffrey being overshadowed on their special day.

She also noted that her children, son Remi, 5, and Solei, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Mikey Bortone are still getting to know him.

For the unversed, Olivia tied the knot with her longtime partner on June 29 at a chapel in Watch Hill, a coastal neighborhood in Westerly, R.I.