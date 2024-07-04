Robert De Niro's daughter Drena honours son Leandro 1 year after death

Drena De Niro misses son Leandro

Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro's daughter, remembers her late son Leandro in a sweet tribute, one year after his death at the age of 19.



Leandro lost his life to accidental overdose in July 2023. Drena shared an emotional tribute to her son taking to her social media account with never-before-seen snaps of Leandro and his grave.

“I KNEW this kid was jacking my clothes behind my back !!!,” Drena, 52, started her caption humorously, referring to the first picture in the post, which featured the late kid posing in a leather jacket and leather pants, with his arms open wide.

“Today we celebrated sweet wild boy Leo. In your short time here you made the world a brighter place. You are deeply loved like the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sea,” she added.

Drena continued and showed gratitude to everyone who was there for her and her family "in [their] arms and hearts through the darkest days,” adding that she could “only hope to pay it forward.”

She concluded her post with the hashtag, “#cantspelllovewithoutleo.”

The other pictures in the carousel featured Leandro posing with his head tilted to the side in a leather jacket, quotes from a poem about the impact of a person's presence in another person's life, a visit to Leandro's cemetery covered in flowers, and more.



