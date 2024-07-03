Jennifer Garner decides to step back from Ben Affleck's marital 'circus'

Jennifer Garner reportedly expressed frustration at being involved in her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship issues, according to a new report.

As reported by Mail Online, the 13 Going on 30 actress, who was reportedly playing the role of mediator, now "eventually got to a place where she was like, 'Sorry, figure this out yourself.'"

"It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce," the source shared.

For the unversed, Affleck and Garner, who parted ways in 2018, co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

"Throughout their marriage there were times when Jen felt like she was second to JLo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years. Jen opened up her home and her life to JLo because she had moved on from the past," an insider claimed.

As per the report, Garner "cares about JLo and cares about their kids and how it will affect all of them. But in the end, it is not Jen's circus, not Jen's monkeys and she is done playing marriage counsellor to her ex-husband and his wife."

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been going through a difficult patch in their marriage.

Previously, People magazine also reported that the Air director moved out his belongings from his and Lopez's multimillion-dollar mansion, fuelling the divorce rumours.